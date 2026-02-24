18:41
Kyrgyzstan aims to eliminate electricity shortage by 2028

Kyrgyzstan plans to fully cover its electricity deficit by 2028. Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev announced at a meeting of the Committee on Industrial Policy, Transport, Fuel and Energy Complex, Architecture and Construction of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to the minister, the country currently faces an annual electricity shortage of around 4 billion kilowatt-hours.

«New generating capacities of approximately 400–500 megawatts will be commissioned this year alone,» Ibraev said.

At present, the deficit is covered through imports. The minister noted that with a daily consumption of 55 million kilowatt-hours, nearly 50 percent of electricity is purchased from abroad.

According to forecasts, by April 1, the water volume in Toktogul HPP reservoir would reach 6.8 billion cubic meters.
