Kamchybek Tashiev presents apartments to wrestlers and boxers

Kamchybek Tashiev, head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, awarded athletes who have achieved high results in sports. The Wrestling Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the federation, the awards ceremony took place at the final stage of the national freestyle wrestling championship.

Aiperi Medet kyzy (women’s wrestling) received a three-room apartment. Asan Zhanyshov (Greco-Roman wrestling) received a certificate for a two-room apartment. Adilet Zhaparkulov (freestyle wrestling, Deaflympics participant), Smadiyar Zhumakadyrov (Greco-Roman wrestling, Deaflympics participant), Ikhtiyar Nishonov (boxing), and Omar Livaza (boxing) each received a one-room apartment.

The national championship is the main stage in the formation of the national team and the selection of wrestlers to prepare for international competitions.
