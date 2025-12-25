National Statistical Committee: Shadow economy reached 308 billion soms

The non-observed economy in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 amounted to 308 billion soms, or 19.5 percent of the gross domestic product. The National Statistical Committee reported.

According to the committee, the share of the shadow, informal, and illegal economy increased by 0.3 percentage points compared to 2023. This increase is primarily due to a growth in non-observed activity in the manufacturing industry.

At the same time, compared to 2020, the share of the non-observed economy in GDP decreased by 0.6 percentage points. The reduction was achieved due to a decline in shadow activity in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (by 1 percentage point), as well as in transportation and storage (by 0.9 percentage points).

The National Statistical Committee clarified that the presented data were calculated excluding agriculture.