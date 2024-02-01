Shadow economy in 2022 reached 20.2 percent of GDP in Kyrgyzstan

The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan carried out work to recalculate data for 2019-2022 in accordance with the international standard of the 2008 System of National Accounts. The committee’s website says.

According to the results of the recalculation, the volume of the non-observed (shadow) economy in Kyrgyzstan in 2022 amounted to more than 206 billion soms, which is 20.2 percent of GDP.

The indicator is assessed from the production side. It does not include agricultural indicators.

The share of the non-observed economy to GDP in 2022 decreased by 0.2 percent compared to the previous year. This is due to its reduction in:

Manufacturing industry — by 1.1 percent;

Sphere of transport activity and cargo storage — by 0.2 percent;

Sphere of information and communication — by 0.1 percent;

Financial intermediation and insurance — by 0.1 percent;

Professional, scientific and technical activity — by 0.1 percent;

Education and other service activities — by 0.1 percent.

«Compared to 2019, the share of the non-observed economy declined by 2.6 percent in 2022. This is due to a decrease in its share in wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (by 2.4 percent), manufacturing (by 0.5 percent), transportation activities and cargo storage (by 0.4 percent),» the statement says.