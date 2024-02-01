11:45
USD 89.32
EUR 96.64
RUB 1.00
English

Shadow economy in 2022 reached 20.2 percent of GDP in Kyrgyzstan

The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan carried out work to recalculate data for 2019-2022 in accordance with the international standard of the 2008 System of National Accounts. The committee’s website says.

According to the results of the recalculation, the volume of the non-observed (shadow) economy in Kyrgyzstan in 2022 amounted to more than 206 billion soms, which is 20.2 percent of GDP.

The indicator is assessed from the production side. It does not include agricultural indicators.

The share of the non-observed economy to GDP in 2022 decreased by 0.2 percent compared to the previous year. This is due to its reduction in:

  • Manufacturing industry — by 1.1 percent;
  • Sphere of transport activity and cargo storage — by 0.2 percent;
  • Sphere of information and communication — by 0.1 percent;
  • Financial intermediation and insurance — by 0.1 percent;
  • Professional, scientific and technical activity — by 0.1 percent;
  • Education and other service activities — by 0.1 percent.

«Compared to 2019, the share of the non-observed economy declined by 2.6 percent in 2022. This is due to a decrease in its share in wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (by 2.4 percent), manufacturing (by 0.5 percent), transportation activities and cargo storage (by 0.4 percent),» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/285562/
views: 169
Print
Related
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk predicts GDP growth in EAEU
GDP nears $2,000 per capita in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP re-estimated - Economy Minister
World Bank predicts GDP growth of 4 percent in Kyrgyzstan
2023 Results: Modest GDP growth, secret Kumtor and emergency situation regime
National Bank predicts GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan at 5 percent at year-end
GDP of Kyrgyzstan exceeds 1 trillion soms
World Bank predicts GDP growth of 3.5 percent in Kyrgyzstan
EBRD forecasts GDP growth at 4.6 percent by the end of 2023 in Kyrgyzstan
ADB forecasts Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth of 3.8 percent by the end of 2023
Popular
Active member of organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev extradited from Turkey Active member of organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev extradited from Turkey
Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrives in Bishkek Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrives in Bishkek
Russian ruble depreciated over weekend in Kyrgyzstan Russian ruble depreciated over weekend in Kyrgyzstan
Russia hands over vehicles to Drug Control Service of Kyrgyzstan Russia hands over vehicles to Drug Control Service of Kyrgyzstan
1 February, Thursday
11:41
Traffic accident involving 26 cars occurs in Kazakhstan Traffic accident involving 26 cars occurs in Kazakhstan
11:33
Head of Torture Prevention Center meets with detained journalists
11:18
994 Kyrgyzstanis convicted in Russia refuse extradition to homeland
10:49
Kyrgyzstan to make contribution to UN OHCHR budget for the first time since 2011
10:10
Kyrgyzstan may start issuing passports with new flag from May
31 January, Wednesday
17:48
Military helicopter crash: Specialists start black box decoding
17:38
Delegation from Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan