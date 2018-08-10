10:12
Experts to study shadow economy of Kyrgyzstan

Experts will study shadow economy of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

Particular attention in the shadow economy research will be paid to determining its scale in various sectors, fiscal policy and regulatory functions issues, mirror statistics, production of goods and services.

Measures to reduce the shadow economy will be worked out on the results of the study.

Given the importance of its reduction, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development agreed to provide expert and technical assistance. Pricewaterhause Coopers LLP won the tender for hiring the experts.
