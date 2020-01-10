17:09
Prime Minister promises to step up fight against shadow economy

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev promised to fight shadow economy and illegal business. He stated this during a working meeting on implementation of the basic principles of budget policy.

«We will pay special attention to the fight against shadow economy. Systems of automated weight and dimensional control have already been deployed in the border areas with Kazakhstan to combat unaccounted import of goods. These systems are installed at Ak-Tilek and Chaldovar posts in Chui region and at Chon-Kapka point in Talas region. Work on building analytical platforms throughout the tax and payment administration chain will reduce all types of tax audits. Inspection and search complexes are installed at the external borders of the EAEU that allow to scan vehicles without opening their cargo compartments, which should help speed up the process of customs control and minimize cases of false declaration. Thus, we guarantee that the system of traceability of goods will significantly increase state budget revenues, control over imported goods from third countries, and most importantly, will reduce the share of the shadow economy, and will allow to completely get rid of illegal business in the future,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, noting that the Cabinet would continue to work on digitalization of tax and customs procedures in 2020.

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister gave a number of instructions regarding fulfillment of social obligations.
