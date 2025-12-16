Citizens of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan freed from slavery in Myanmar

Citizens of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan have been freed from slavery in Myanmar, Kun.uz reported.

It is noted that all of them had previously gone to Thailand to work. They were transported on free buses, and upon arrival, they were deceived into traveling to Myanmar, where they ended up with human traffickers.

«The victims told diplomats that they were forced to work in fraudulent call centers in Myanmar. Those who refused to participate in the illegal activity were subjected to physical violence and threats,» the media outlet states.

The enslaved citizens of Uzbekistan managed to contact the country’s Consulate General in Bangkok. It was then discovered that Kazakhstanis and Kyrgyzstanis were also being held in Myanmar. The citizens of the three countries were freed thanks to the cooperation of the diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan with the authorities of Thailand and Myanmar.

All those who were enslaved were returned to their homeland.