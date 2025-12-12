Mayor of Osh receives Order from President of Uzbekistan

Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev was awarded the Dostuk Order by decree of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The state award was presented for significant contributions to strengthening friendly and good-neighborly relations between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan and developing interregional cooperation.

Dostuk Order is considered one of the highest state awards of the Republic of Uzbekistan and is awarded for exceptional achievements in strengthening friendship between peoples.

Zhenishbek Toktorbaev was previously awarded by the President of Kazakhstan.