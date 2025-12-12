15:32
USD 87.45
EUR 102.29
RUB 1.11
English

Mayor of Osh receives Order from President of Uzbekistan

Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev was awarded the Dostuk Order by decree of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The state award was presented for significant contributions to strengthening friendly and good-neighborly relations between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan and developing interregional cooperation.

Dostuk Order is considered one of the highest state awards of the Republic of Uzbekistan and is awarded for exceptional achievements in strengthening friendship between peoples.

Zhenishbek Toktorbaev was previously awarded by the President of Kazakhstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/354404/
views: 117
Print
Related
Mayor of Osh city Aitmamat Kadyrbaev appointed to new post
Popular
Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China
Bishkek’s main New Year Tree to be lit up on December 15 Bishkek’s main New Year Tree to be lit up on December 15
42,500 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week 42,500 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week
EAEU to finance production of PC system units with Kyrgyzstan’s participation EAEU to finance production of PC system units with Kyrgyzstan’s participation
12 December, Friday
14:57
Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikista...
14:48
SCNS Chairman presents keys to service apartments in Sulyukta
14:44
"We are against violence" march held in Chui region
14:40
Mayor of Osh receives Order from President of Uzbekistan
14:34
Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat