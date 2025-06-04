Foundation laid for Kyrgyzstan’s first wind power plant in Balykchy

The foundation for the first wind power plant in the country has been laid in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

«This day symbolizes the beginning of real change. For the first time, Kyrgyzstan is moving from words to action in developing wind energy,» the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev said.

The wind farm is being constructed by Metrum TEC within the Karakol Free Economic Zone, near the city of Balykchy. The first 1-megawatt wind turbine is scheduled to be commissioned in August 2025.

Phase 1: 21 turbines totaling 50 MW;

Phase 2: 20 additional turbines, each with a capacity of 2.5 MW.

The full project will be implemented in two phases with a total capacity of 100 megawatts:

Once operational, the wind farm is expected to generate up to 250 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, providing stable energy to the entire region and reducing dependence on traditional energy sources.

The project is also set to create up to 50 jobs during the construction and operational stages.