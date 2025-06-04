18:02
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Foundation laid for Kyrgyzstan’s first wind power plant in Balykchy

The foundation for the first wind power plant in the country has been laid in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

«This day symbolizes the beginning of real change. For the first time, Kyrgyzstan is moving from words to action in developing wind energy,» the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev said.

The wind farm is being constructed by Metrum TEC within the Karakol Free Economic Zone, near the city of Balykchy. The first 1-megawatt wind turbine is scheduled to be commissioned in August 2025.

The full project will be implemented in two phases with a total capacity of 100 megawatts:

  • Phase 1: 21 turbines totaling 50 MW;
  • Phase 2: 20 additional turbines, each with a capacity of 2.5 MW.

Once operational, the wind farm is expected to generate up to 250 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, providing stable energy to the entire region and reducing dependence on traditional energy sources.

The project is also set to create up to 50 jobs during the construction and operational stages.
link: https://24.kg/english/331588/
views: 86
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Masdar discuss cooperation in renewable energy sector
Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station
Construction of first wind power plant begins in Kyrgyzstan
Rosatom plans to build wind power plant in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament
Mass food poisoning in Talas: 12 people sick after eating shawarma Mass food poisoning in Talas: 12 people sick after eating shawarma
Hot water supply in Bishkek apartments to resume on June 1 Hot water supply in Bishkek apartments to resume on June 1
Kyrgyz garment companies showcase their products at exhibition in Moscow Kyrgyz garment companies showcase their products at exhibition in Moscow
4 June, Wednesday
17:38
Foundation laid for Kyrgyzstan’s first wind power plant in Balykchy Foundation laid for Kyrgyzstan’s first wind power plan...
17:28
Pilot project for 24/7 customs clearance launched at Irkeshtam checkpoint
17:10
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Lee Jae-myung on election as South Korea's President
17:01
Construction of main water pipeline in Cholpon-Ata nearing completion
16:54
$250 million to be allocated to provide settlements with drinking water