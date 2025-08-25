Wind generator installed for the first time in Issyk-Kul region

A wind generator has been installed for the first time in Issyk-Kul region. Kundus Kyrbasheva, Chairperson of the Association of Green Power Plants of the Kyrgyz Republic, reported on social media.

According to her, the event is timed to coincide with the Independence Day of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Today, our country has taken a huge step forward — a wind generator has been installed for the first time, and this has marked a new stage of construction, which is being carried out by a domestic company. This is a dream that has become a reality, and a symbol of the fact that Kyrgyzstan is confidently entering the era of green energy. The wind from our mountains is now turning into light and heat for our homes,» Kundus Kyrbasheva added.