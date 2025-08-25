13:10
USD 87.43
EUR 101.42
RUB 1.08
English

Wind generator installed for the first time in Issyk-Kul region

A wind generator has been installed for the first time in Issyk-Kul region. Kundus Kyrbasheva, Chairperson of the Association of Green Power Plants of the Kyrgyz Republic, reported on social media.

According to her, the event is timed to coincide with the Independence Day of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Today, our country has taken a huge step forward — a wind generator has been installed for the first time, and this has marked a new stage of construction, which is being carried out by a domestic company. This is a dream that has become a reality, and a symbol of the fact that Kyrgyzstan is confidently entering the era of green energy. The wind from our mountains is now turning into light and heat for our homes,» Kundus Kyrbasheva added.
link: https://24.kg/english/340833/
views: 132
Print
Related
Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan
Foundation laid for Kyrgyzstan’s first wind power plant in Balykchy
Kyrgyzstan and Masdar discuss cooperation in renewable energy sector
Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station
Construction of first wind power plant begins in Kyrgyzstan
Rosatom plans to build wind power plant in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank
Two Iranian climbers go missing in Kyrgyzstan Two Iranian climbers go missing in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations
Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing
25 August, Monday
12:26
Gulnaz Supaeva appointed rector of Kyrgyz Economic University Gulnaz Supaeva appointed rector of Kyrgyz Economic Univ...
12:15
Wind generator installed for the first time in Issyk-Kul region
11:51
Kyrgyz farmers advised on winter wheat varieties to plant
11:33
Consumer price growth recorded in all EAEU countries except Armenia
11:21
New school in Tash-Dobo village to be commissioned on September 1