It's gratifying that Russian is used everywhere in Kyrgyzstan — Putin

«It’s gratifying that Russian, the official language according to the Constitution, is used everywhere in Kyrgyzstan,» Russian President Vladimir Putin said following a meeting with leader of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

He added that Russia appreciates the Kyrgyz leadership’s attention to supporting Russian, which has official status in the republic. According to Vladimir Putin, the republic’s leadership supports the use of Russian in various spheres of life.

He also noted the symbolism of the opening of the first-ever Eurasian Center for Russian Language and Culture in the Kyrgyz Republic on the eve of his visit.

According to President Sadyr Japarov, the Kyrgyz Republic maintains a careful and respectful attitude toward the Russian language—the language not only of Alexander Pushkin and Leo Tolstoy, but also of the great writer Chingiz Aitmatov.

The humanitarian project Russian Teacher Abroad, through which teachers from Russia assist with Russian language learning in the regions of Kyrgyzstan, demonstrates its high demand, Putin also stated.

«In 2023, we launched a major joint project to build nine secondary schools with Russian language of instruction in the Kyrgyz Republic, and the first three schools are scheduled to open by September 1, 2027. As part of the Russian Teacher Abroad program, 157 of our teachers are working in 42 schools across the republic,» he recalled.
