Vote-buying scheme uncovered in Bishkek: Large sum of money seized

Police officers have disrupted the illegal activities of a group of individuals engaged in vote-buying on behalf of a candidate for the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament). The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported.

According to it, during operational and investigative activities, a criminal scheme was uncovered in which participants offered monetary rewards to citizens for voting for a specific candidate. The Investigative Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district has opened a criminal case under Article 196 (vote-buying)," of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The investigation established that the bribery was organized by F.K., 43, the official electioneerer for candidate Kh.G. Her son, F.M., 22, and Kh.A., 61, a house manager of a building in Vostok-5 microdistrict, were also involved in the scheme.

According to police, in early November, a man named A. offered F.K. work as an electioneerer for a fee. On November 9, at the candidate’s headquarters on Lenin Avenue, she and her son signed contracts and received 20,000 soms each. They used these funds to compile a list of 12 voters and pay 2,000 soms per vote.

During a search of F.K.’s apartment, law enforcement officers discovered and seized $80,000, 116,000 soms, and 29,500 soms received from the headquarters, as well as voter lists for Vostok-5 microdistrict.

On November 25, F.K., F.M., and Kh.A. were charged under Article 196 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The investigation is ongoing: law enforcement officials are identifying other individuals involved in the bribery scheme. A petition has been submitted to the Central Election Commission seeking approval for the prosecution of Zhogorku Kenesh candidate Kh.G.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs reminded voters that any interference in the electoral process, including voter bribery, is a serious violation of the law and carries criminal liability. The department called on candidates and residents to avoid provocations and to comply with the law.