Sary-Tash canal reconstructed: Water supply in Toktogul improved

Reconstruction of Sary-Tash canal has been completed in Toktogul district of Jalal-Abad region, improving irrigation water supply for local farmers. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Sary-Tash canal, which is 3,500 meters long, has a capacity of 1.5 cubic meters per second. It supplies irrigation water to 250 hectares of cultivated land.

The canal was dilapidated, and the annual growth of reeds reduced its capacity and led to significant water losses.

A new concrete canvas was laid over a 1,500-meter section using modern technology. This has expanded the capacity for uninterrupted irrigation water supply and created conditions for significantly reducing water shortages in cultivated areas.