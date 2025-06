Kozho-Kaiyr irrigation canal has been officially commissioned in Kadamdzhai district of Batken region. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry reported that the Kozho-Kaiyr canal was originally built in 1965. It supplies water from Isfayram-Sai River through a main intake structure, serving approximately 6,300 hectares of irrigated land and more than 4,600 farmers united under three water user associations.

«The commissioning of the renovated Kozho-Kaiyr canal will significantly improve water supply efficiency for the agricultural sector of Kadamdzhai district, reduce water loss, and ensure sustainable agricultural development amid water shortage,» Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Agriculture, Nurlan Zhumaev, stated.