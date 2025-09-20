Altyn-Dara canal under reconstruction in Osh region

Reconstruction of Altyn-Dara irrigation canal, which supplies 300 hectares of agricultural land, has begun in Chon-Alai district. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the press service, the project aims to eliminate water shortages and ensure a stable water supply for farmers.

The canal’s total length is 9.8 kilometers, with a capacity of 0.5 cubic meters per second. The reconstruction will help upgrade infrastructure, improve irrigation efficiency, and increase agricultural productivity in the region.