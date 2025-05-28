15:23
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Two irrigation canals commissioned in Osh region

Two inter-farm canals Saparbayev-1 and Saparbayev-2 were commissioned in Nookat district of Osh region. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the canals provide Kok-Zhar, Toolos and On-Eki-Bel rural municipalities of Nookat district with irrigation water.

The 8.45-kilometer-long Saparbayev-1 canal will provide 2,333 hectares of agricultural land with water. Through it, water flows to the lands serviced by Kok-Zhar, Abshyr-Tany and Toolos-Nookat water user associations.

Through the 20.4-kilometer-long Saparbayev-2 canal, irrigation water is supplied to 2,075 hectares of land in On-Eki-Bel and Toolos aiyl aimaks.

«The commissioning of two canals will significantly improve the provision of local farmers with irrigation water, reduce its losses and create conditions for increasing crop yields and incomes in agriculture. The development of irrigation infrastructure is one of the key areas of sustainable support for the agricultural sector,» Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev said at the opening of the canals.
link: https://24.kg/english/330696/
views: 120
Print
Related
150 million soms allocated for construction of canal in Kadamdzhai
1,600 kilometers of irrigation canals repaired in Kyrgyzstan for 3 years
Constriction of main irrigation canal continues in Kadamdzhai
Launch of Qosh Tepa canal in Afghanistan to trigger water crisis in Central Asia
Osmon canal modernization: Affordable water will help reconcile neighbors
Major repairs of canal in Novopokrovka to increase productivity 2.5 times
Four large irrigation canals to be restored in Kyrgyzstan
Irrigation canal repaired in Issyk-Ata district
Head of Agriculture Ministry inspects repair of canals in Chui district
Repair of canals and water facilities to be completed by December 25
Popular
CAFA U17: Football players from Kyrgyzstan in group with Iran and Uzbekistan CAFA U17: Football players from Kyrgyzstan in group with Iran and Uzbekistan
Another earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Third International Fashion Week Ak Buura— 2025 ends in Osh Third International Fashion Week Ak Buura— 2025 ends in Osh
Polyethylene waste recycling line planned to be launched in Kyrgyzstan Polyethylene waste recycling line planned to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
28 May, Wednesday
15:20
International equestrian project Gallops 2025 to be held on Son-Kul Lake International equestrian project Gallops 2025 to be hel...
15:05
President unveils monument to servicemen died defending state border
14:49
Two irrigation canals commissioned in Osh region
14:33
Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade of France visits Kyrgyzstan
14:14
Cable way planned to be built in Bishkek by 2028