Two irrigation canals commissioned in Osh region

Two inter-farm canals Saparbayev-1 and Saparbayev-2 were commissioned in Nookat district of Osh region. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the canals provide Kok-Zhar, Toolos and On-Eki-Bel rural municipalities of Nookat district with irrigation water.

The 8.45-kilometer-long Saparbayev-1 canal will provide 2,333 hectares of agricultural land with water. Through it, water flows to the lands serviced by Kok-Zhar, Abshyr-Tany and Toolos-Nookat water user associations.

Through the 20.4-kilometer-long Saparbayev-2 canal, irrigation water is supplied to 2,075 hectares of land in On-Eki-Bel and Toolos aiyl aimaks.

«The commissioning of two canals will significantly improve the provision of local farmers with irrigation water, reduce its losses and create conditions for increasing crop yields and incomes in agriculture. The development of irrigation infrastructure is one of the key areas of sustainable support for the agricultural sector,» Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev said at the opening of the canals.