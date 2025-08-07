Aravan— Ak-Buura canal in Osh region to be reconstructed for €17 million

Aravan— Ak-Buura canal in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan will be reconstructed. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

Aravan—Ak-Buura is one of the largest inter-district irrigation canals in the region. It was built in 1968, its length is more than 31 kilometers, and its capacity is 25 cubic meters per second. The canal supplies irrigation water to the lands of Zhapalak and Toloikon aiyl aimaks of Osh city, Kerme-Too of Aravan district and other farms. The total area of irrigated land exceeds 16,000 hectares.

To date, many of the canal’s hydraulic structures — seleduks, aqueducts and others — have become unusable and require modernization. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has allocated €17 million for the project. The reconstruction will be carried out in stages in three lots, and construction work will begin in September 2025.