ADB President voices support for Kyrgyzstan’s green energy, transport projects

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov met with Masato Kanda, President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), to discuss long-term cooperation and the implementation of key projects in major economic sectors, the presidential press service reported.

Sadyr Japarov highlighted the positive dynamics of Kyrgyzstan’s socio-economic development and the creation of favorable conditions for large-scale infrastructure projects.

He emphasized several priority areas for cooperation with the ADB, including the transport sector — specifically projects that would allow Kyrgyzstan to become a «regional hub» — as well as energy and agriculture.

Masato Kanda reaffirmed the Asian Development Bank’s readiness to support projects in green energy, agriculture, tourism, and transport infrastructure.

He expressed confidence that the successful implementation of these initiatives and productive cooperation with Kyrgyzstan would improve the standard of living for the country’s citizens.