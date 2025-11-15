14:18
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses

Three mining companies in Kyrgyzstan have been stripped of their licenses, the Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service reported.

According to the agency, an order was issued terminating previously granted certificates that allowed legal entities to operate in the field of industrial cryptocurrency mining.

The regulator noted that, in accordance with the procedure for registering and issuing certificates for mining activities, the following companies have had their industrial mining certificates revoked:

  • ViNET LLC
  • Spetsenergomontazh Kara-Balta LLC
  • Bai Lider LLC.
