Kyrgyzstan ranks 104th out of 143 countries in Rule of Law Index

Kyrgyzstan scored 0.45 points in the 2025 Rule of Law Index, ranking 104th out of 143 countries. The new ranking was published by the international non-governmental organization World Justice Project.

In 2024, the country ranked 101st out of 143 countries.

Countries are ranked based on eight benchmark indicators: constraints on government powers; absence of corruption; open government; order and security; protection of fundamental rights; regulatory enforcement; civil justice; and criminal justice.

Kyrgyzstan has the worst indicators in terms of corruption (0.29 points and 129th place) and the criminal justice system (0.32 points and 117th place).

The country has the best score for order and security (0.76 points, ranking 61st).

Among CIS countries, Kazakhstan ranks 66th, Uzbekistan 81st, and Belarus 105th. Russia takes 119th place. Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, and Azerbaijan are not included in the ranking.

In the regional ranking for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Kyrgyzstan ranks 12th out of 15 countries. Georgia leads the region, followed by Montenegro and Kosovo. Belarus, Turkey, and Russia have the lowest scores in the region.

Denmark leads the global rule of law ranking, followed by Norway, Finland, Sweden, and New Zealand. Venezuela, Afghanistan, Cambodia, Haiti, and Nicaragua take the last places.