Young Asian Wrestling Champions receive awards on behalf of President

A ceremony honoring the young winners and medalists of the Asian Championships in Greco-Roman, freestyle, and women’s wrestling among athletes under 15 and under 20 was held at the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

On behalf of the President, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev presented awards to the athletes. The winners received cash certificates: 150,000 soms for gold, 100,000 soms for silver, and 50,000 soms for bronze medals.

The Asian Championships were held in Bishkek in June 2025, bringing together more than 500 athletes from 45 countries. The Kyrgyzstan’s national team won a total of 30 medals, including 5 gold, 8 silver, and 17 bronze.

«This great victory is a vivid testament to the willpower, high level of training, and love for the Motherland shown by our youth. President Sadyr Japarov pays special attention to the development of sports, strengthening the health of the younger generation, and nurturing international champions. Sport is the strength of the nation, pride of the people, and prestige of the state,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

The Chairman of the Cabinet expressed confidence that today’s young wrestlers will become future world champions and Olympic winners.
link: https://24.kg/english/347154/
views: 133
