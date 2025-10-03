Kyrgyzstani Nurzat Nurtaeva takes 3rd place in UWW World Rankings

Kyrgyzstani Nurzat Nurtaeva has taken third place in the UWW world rankings. The United World Wrestling website says.

The updated rankings were compiled based on the results of the World Wrestling Championships, which took place in Croatia on September 13-21.

The athlete competed in the 72-kilogram weight class and won a bronze medal, which allowed her to climb into the UWW top tier. In the bout for third place, she defeated Pauline Lecarpentier from France 5-0.

Another representative of Kyrgyzstan, Aiperi Medet kyzy, holds the top spot in the 76-kilogram weight class.