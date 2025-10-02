17:54
Akzhol Makhmudov to compete at PWL Tournament in Moscow

The next Poddubny Wrestling League (PWL) tournament — PWL 10 — will take place in Moscow on November 8, organizers announced. Two-time Olympic medalist in Greco-Roman wrestling Akzhol Makhmudov will represent Kyrgyzstan.

The event will feature 10 high-profile bouts showcasing the world’s top wrestlers in freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women’s wrestling. Among the confirmed participants are two-time Olympic freestyle champion Abdulrashid Sadulaev (Russia), Olympic champion Zaur Uguev (Russia), and Akzhol Makhmudov (Kyrgyzstan). Their opponents will be announced after the World Championships.

Makhmudov will compete for victory in the 82 kg weight category.

Previously, the Kyrgyz wrestler fought in PWL tournaments, securing wins against Roman Vlasov (Russia) and Ibrahim Ghanem (France).

The Poddubny Wrestling League, founded in 2022 in Russia, is named after legendary wrestler Ivan Poddubny, the first six-time world champion in Greco-Roman wrestling.
