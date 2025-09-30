21:58
Kyrgyz wrestler Aiperi Medet kyzy retains top spot in world rankings

Kyrgyz athlete Aiperi Medet kyzy has retained her position at the top of the world rankings. The United World Wrestling (UWW) website says.

At the World Wrestling Championships held in Zagreb, Croatia, Aiperi Medet kyzy reached the final, where she was defeated by a strong opponent.

The new champion is Genesis Rosangela Valdez from Colombia, while the bronze medal went to American wrestler Kylie Renee Walker. Despite the result, Aiperi Medet kyzy’s performance allowed her to keep her No. 1 ranking worldwide.
