Kyrgyzstan and Inter RAO consider construction of thermal power plant

Kyrgyzstan and Inter RAO are exploring the possibility of building a 500-megawatt thermal power plant. Deputy Energy Minister Altynbek Rysbekov announced at World Atomic Week in Moscow.

According to TASS, he told reporters that the proposed site is near the village of Chaldovar, about 100 kilometers from Bishkek. Negotiations with Inter RAO Export on their involvement in the project have just begun, Rysbekov noted. The Russian company could potentially act as the contractor for construction as well as take an equity stake in the project, he added.

«We are still in discussions, including on investments — talks only started recently. So there are no specifics yet, but negotiations are underway,» he explained.

The deputy minister said construction timelines will also be discussed, but Kyrgyzstan is interested in rapid implementation. He emphasized that the country is currently facing an energy shortage, with 90 percent of its electricity generated by hydropower plants.

Large-scale HPP modernization projects are already underway and are expected to increase output by around 2027.

At the same time, Kyrgyzstan is considering the construction of several thermal power plants, developing renewable energy projects, and, together with Rosatom, assessing potential sites for nuclear generation, Altynbek Rysbekov added.