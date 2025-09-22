10:08
World Wrestling Championships: Asan Zhanyshov wins bronze

Kyrgyzstani Asan Zhanyshov won a bronze medal at the World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships in Croatia. The UWW website says.

In his weight class bout for bronze, he defeated Hungarian wrestler David Losonczi with a score 4:2.

Asan Zhanyshov had previously defeated athletes from Turkey and Azerbaijan, but then lost to the Iranian wrestler, who advanced to the finals.

In the consolation tournament, the Kyrgyzstani defeated first a German wrestler, and then a Hungarian wrestler.

Asan Zhanyshov’s bronze was the only one for the Kyrgyz Greco-Roman wrestling team at the championships. Razzak Beishekeyev lost 5:15 to Slavik Galstyan from Armenia in the bronze medal bout.
link: https://24.kg/english/344336/
views: 104
