11:42
USD 87.45
EUR 102.47
RUB 1.03
English

There are no more underbosses, mafia enforcers in Kyrgyzstan, Tashiev says

Kamchybek Tashiev states that there are no more underbosses and mafia enforcers in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security announced this at a meeting with residents of Nookat district of Osh region.

According to him, all criminal structures have been eliminated in the republic, there are no more crime bosses, underbosses, and mafia enforcers.

Kamchybek Tashiev recalled that earlier the president ordered to restore order in the country, to put an end to crime, including youth crime groups.

«Some guys reached the very top of power. Some became akims, mayors, governors and even ministers. They gathered 20-100 people, intimidated people, extorted tribute from them. It got to the point that no one could calmly come to Issyk-Kul lake. The authorities indulged them, sat at the same table with them. It took us three years to restore order. It was not easy, but we managed to bring the situation back within the law,» he said.

The head of the security services said that two years ago, one of the officials came to him in tears. This minister shared that one of the leaders of the criminal world threatened him via video link.

«I told him: «Don’t be afraid, I will stand up for you.» In the end, we got rid of these bandits,» Kamchybek Tashiev noted and added that organized crime groups tried to interfere in politics, to decide which party should win the elections, who would become a deputy and who would take up positions in government.
link: https://24.kg/english/343520/
views: 70
Print
Related
Kamchybek Tashiev: Next year we will work on development of Kara-Koy
Children play football with Kamchybek Tashiev on newly renovated field in Tokmak
Kamchybek Tashiev builds new house for another ex-classmate in Kara-Suu
SCNS Chairman provides assistance to serviceman injured in border conflict
"Tashiev, come!" Why SCNS Chairman became symbol of hope and fear in regions
Tashiev presents wrestler Orozobek Toktomambetov with Chevrolet Cobalt
Kamchybek Tashiev participates in CIS Security Services Council meeting
Kamchybek Tashiev has no connection to Nasonovskoye deposit — SCNS
Kamchybek Tashiev opposes transition to 12-year school education
Tashiev treats Kyrgyzstan's youth football team to chuchuk in Barcelona
Popular
Number of people wishing to open new banks growing in Kyrgyzstan Number of people wishing to open new banks growing in Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov meets with representatives of Rothschild & Co President Sadyr Japarov meets with representatives of Rothschild & Co
Foreigner arrested in Bishkek for involvement in online fraud Foreigner arrested in Bishkek for involvement in online fraud
Kyrgyz Agroholding to supply individual rations for Defense Ministry Kyrgyz Agroholding to supply individual rations for Defense Ministry
15 September, Monday
11:39
Salavat Sadyrakunov appointed Deputy Head of State Insurance Organization Salavat Sadyrakunov appointed Deputy Head of State Insu...
11:32
Finance Ministry projects budget revenues to reach 840 billion soms by 2030
11:26
There are no more underbosses, mafia enforcers in Kyrgyzstan, Tashiev says
11:17
Ernazar Akmataliev — bronze medalist of World Wrestling Championships in Croatia
11:05
Bekzat Almaz Uulu scores second victory at World Wrestling Championships