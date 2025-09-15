There are no more underbosses, mafia enforcers in Kyrgyzstan, Tashiev says

Kamchybek Tashiev states that there are no more underbosses and mafia enforcers in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security announced this at a meeting with residents of Nookat district of Osh region.

According to him, all criminal structures have been eliminated in the republic, there are no more crime bosses, underbosses, and mafia enforcers.

Kamchybek Tashiev recalled that earlier the president ordered to restore order in the country, to put an end to crime, including youth crime groups.

«Some guys reached the very top of power. Some became akims, mayors, governors and even ministers. They gathered 20-100 people, intimidated people, extorted tribute from them. It got to the point that no one could calmly come to Issyk-Kul lake. The authorities indulged them, sat at the same table with them. It took us three years to restore order. It was not easy, but we managed to bring the situation back within the law,» he said.

The head of the security services said that two years ago, one of the officials came to him in tears. This minister shared that one of the leaders of the criminal world threatened him via video link.

«I told him: «Don’t be afraid, I will stand up for you.» In the end, we got rid of these bandits,» Kamchybek Tashiev noted and added that organized crime groups tried to interfere in politics, to decide which party should win the elections, who would become a deputy and who would take up positions in government.