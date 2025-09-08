17:54
Cabinet Chairman visits boarding school for blind and visually impaired children

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev visited a special general education boarding school for blind and visually impaired children. He got acquainted with the conditions of education and residence of students who arrived from all regions of Kyrgyzstan.

The boarding school implements educational programs using the Braille system and large-print systems. Education is conducted from the 1st to the 11th grade, starting from the age of 6-7.

The Chairman of the Cabinet inspected the educational buildings, dormitory, training workshops, sports ground, canteen, sports and assembly halls and a medical center. A meeting was held with the management and teaching staff of the boarding school.

It was noted that the institution, which has been operating since 1939, requires comprehensive renovation. Adylbek Kasymaliev instructed officials to begin preparing proposals for the construction of a new modern boarding school that meets all necessary requirements, and to ensure the purchase of special equipment for the educational process, including tactile boards, visual and relief surfaces, 3D maps, smart glasses, and white canes.
