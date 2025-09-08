16:19
USD 87.45
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.07
English

Turkic Universiade: Kyrgyz freestyle wrestling team wins six medals

The country’s national freestyle wrestling team won six medals at the Turkic Universiade, which is taking place in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The organizers reported.

Six sets of medals in Olympic weight categories were contested at the freestyle wrestling tournament. Athletes from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan competed for victory.

As a result, the Kyrgyz athletes won two gold, three silver and one bronze medals.

In the weight category up to 57 kilograms, the silver medal went to Muhammadrasul Saliev, and Bilol Sharip uulu took first place in the weight category up to 65 kilograms. Gold also went to Baitemir Tuloberdiev in the weight category up to 74 kilograms.

Elnur Akybaev took the second place in the weight category up to 86 kilograms. Aytenir Maksatov took third place in the weight category up to 97 kilograms. Zhargalan Budazhapov (weight category up to 125 kilograms) won a silver medal.
link: https://24.kg/english/342650/
views: 136
Print
Related
Kyrgyz wrestlers winning World Championship to receive apartments
Kyrgyzstani Uran Satybaldiev wins his first victory at UFC tournament
U20 World Wrestling Championships: Zhantoro Mirzaliev reaches final
U20 World Wrestling Championship: Kaiyrkul Sharshebaeva wins bronze
Zhantoro Mirzaliev reaches semifinals of U20 World Wrestling Championship
Kaiyrkul Sharshebaeva to compete for bronze at World Wrestling Championships
Kyrgyzstani Adilet Akylbekov wins silver at U20 World Wrestling Championships
Zholoman Sharshenbekov to miss World Wrestling Championships due to injury
Ex-head coach of Kyrgyzstan in wrestling to train Egyptian national team
Kyrgyzstani Adilet Akylbekov reaches final at U20 World Wrestling Championship
Popular
Turkish historian suggests settling southern Turkey with Kyrgyz and Uyghurs Turkish historian suggests settling southern Turkey with Kyrgyz and Uyghurs
Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works
Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic
Turkish Film Days kick off in Bishkek Turkish Film Days kick off in Bishkek
8 September, Monday
16:17
Kyrgyzstan reaches final stage of removal from EU aviation blacklist Kyrgyzstan reaches final stage of removal from EU aviat...
16:11
Snow leopard population growing in Kyrgyzstan
15:51
President Sadyr Japarov launches airports in Naryn and Kazarman
15:36
Kuwait to allocate $1M grant to Kyrgyzstan to develop water supply project
15:24
Turkic Universiade: Kyrgyz freestyle wrestling team wins six medals