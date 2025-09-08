Turkic Universiade: Kyrgyz freestyle wrestling team wins six medals

The country’s national freestyle wrestling team won six medals at the Turkic Universiade, which is taking place in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The organizers reported.

Six sets of medals in Olympic weight categories were contested at the freestyle wrestling tournament. Athletes from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan competed for victory.

As a result, the Kyrgyz athletes won two gold, three silver and one bronze medals.

In the weight category up to 57 kilograms, the silver medal went to Muhammadrasul Saliev, and Bilol Sharip uulu took first place in the weight category up to 65 kilograms. Gold also went to Baitemir Tuloberdiev in the weight category up to 74 kilograms.

Elnur Akybaev took the second place in the weight category up to 86 kilograms. Aytenir Maksatov took third place in the weight category up to 97 kilograms. Zhargalan Budazhapov (weight category up to 125 kilograms) won a silver medal.