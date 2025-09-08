Kyrgyzstanis witness rare total lunar eclipse

Residents of Kyrgyzstan last night observed a rare astronomical phenomenon — a total lunar eclipse. It occurred on the evening of September 7 and was the longest in the past three years.

For 82 minutes, the Moon remained in the Earth’s shadow, taking on a deep red hue commonly referred to as a «blood moon.»

Photos of the unusual celestial event were actively shared on social media by residents of Bishkek and other regions. The images show the bright full Moon gradually turning a reddish-burgundy color above the mountains and city neighborhoods.

Astronomers note that September 2025 is rich in celestial events: upcoming highlights include the Moon’s close approach to planets, the best nights for viewing the Milky Way, and even a solar eclipse.