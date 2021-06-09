Solar eclipse can be observed in Kyrgyzstan on June 10

An annular solar eclipse will occur on June 10. It can be observed in Kyrgyzstan as well.

On this day, the Moon will cover the disk of the Sun, but not completely — even when their centers in the sky coincide. The strip of the most attractive annular phase will pass through North America, the Arctic Ocean, then along the northeast of Russia. Only partial phases of the eclipse will be visible on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, which may pass unnoticed, if you do not look at the sun. The maximum eclipse will occur at 17.27.

Visualization of this rare occurrence can be seen using Time & Date resource.

The eclipse is unique in that it can be seen at the North Pole, this is the only annular eclipse in the 21st century that passes this point.

In total, four eclipses are expected this year — two lunar and two solar ones. The next solar eclipse in 2021 will be total and will occur on December 4, but it can only be seen from Antarctica and its environs.