Lowest income tax rate in Kyrgyzstan set for taxi drivers

The lowest income tax rate in Kyrgyzstan is set for taxi drivers. It is only 1 percent. The Chief Inspector of the Operational Control Department of the State Tax Service Ainura Sultanalieva announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to her, aggregators will withhold 1 percent of the income and transfer it to the budget. She gave an example: if an individual earns 20,000 soms, the tax will amount to 200 soms.

According to the specialist, such a decision simplifies the life of the aggregator, the taxi driver, and the courier.

The State Tax Service noted that initially the income tax rate was proposed at 5 percent, but taxi drivers were not ready for this.

Ainura Sultanalieva added that the parties eventually came to a consensus.

The rate of this type of tax will change:

From 2025 to 2028 — 1 percent;

From 2028 to 2029 — 2 percent;

From 2030 — 5 percent.

Recall, from September 1, 2025, all digital platforms and aggregators pay income tax and insurance premiums for individuals who use their information systems.

For Kyrgyzstan, introduction of tax agents among information systems is both a way to legalize the fast-growing sector and to strengthen social protection for thousands of people. Today, services such as Yandex Go, inDrive, and Glovo process hundreds of thousands of orders each month. Even a small tax on each ride can generate millions in budget revenues. The new system makes tax collection automatic.