18:37
USD 87.35
EUR 101.23
RUB 1.08
English

First monotype yacht fleet opened in Cholpon-Ata

The first monotype yacht fleet on Issyk-Kul Lake was officially inaugurated in the city of Cholpon-Ata on August 26. The press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In 2025, the ministry supported the initiative of the Sailing Federation of Kyrgyzstan to exempt sports equipment, including sailing yachts, from customs duties and to introduce simplified procedures for the temporary import of vessels for international competitions.

The project was implemented by Evgeny Kotov and his team.

According to open sources, Kotov is the founder of Practicum business school. In an interview earlier this year, he outlined plans to launch the largest sailing yacht fleet in Central Asia on Issyk-Kul Lake, creating opportunities to host large-scale international competitions in Kyrgyzstan.

Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov, who attended the opening, emphasized that tourism development is one of the strategic priorities of Kyrgyzstan’s economy.

«The opening of the first yacht fleet on Issyk-Kul is not just a new infrastructure project. It is a symbol of Kyrgyzstan’s progress, of new opportunities for the economy, society, and future generations,» Bakyt Sydykov said.

According to him, the project is of great importance and will:

  • foster the development of water sports and mass recreation;
  • attract tourists in the off-season and extend the tourist season;
  • create new jobs and stimulate business;
  • build a modern international image of Kyrgyzstan;
  • enhance the region’s investment appeal.
link: https://24.kg/english/341205/
views: 163
Print
Related
About 155 hectares of Issyk-Kul shoreline cleaned up
Cleanup campaign held on shores of Issyk-Kul Lake
Mysterious rusty structure found at the bottom of Issyk-Kul Lake
Divers discover historical artifacts at the bottom of Issyk-Kul Lake
More than kilometer of poaching nets removed from Issyk-Kul Lake
Regular water route from north to south of Issyk-Kul Lake to be launched
Three tons of garbage removed from Issyk-Kul shoreline over past two months
Beach owners and tenants to be required to conduct thorough cleanups
Less garbage found on bottom of Issyk-Kul Lake compared to previous year
Beach of Zolotiye Peski resort to be opened in June after reconstruction
Popular
Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES
Stranded on Pobeda Peak: Italian climbers join rescue effort in Kyrgyzstan Stranded on Pobeda Peak: Italian climbers join rescue effort in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan opens new building of military unit in Bishkek President of Kyrgyzstan opens new building of military unit in Bishkek
Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum to be held in Bishkek Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum to be held in Bishkek
27 August, Wednesday
18:04
Bishkek students to study online until September 15 Bishkek students to study online until September 15
17:59
Kyrgyzstan establishes E-Diplomat state institution under Foreign Ministry
17:51
President Sadyr Japarov launches construction of Barskoon–Bedel road
17:36
Police officer detained on fraud charges in Osh region
17:20
First monotype yacht fleet opened in Cholpon-Ata