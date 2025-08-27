First monotype yacht fleet opened in Cholpon-Ata

The first monotype yacht fleet on Issyk-Kul Lake was officially inaugurated in the city of Cholpon-Ata on August 26. The press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In 2025, the ministry supported the initiative of the Sailing Federation of Kyrgyzstan to exempt sports equipment, including sailing yachts, from customs duties and to introduce simplified procedures for the temporary import of vessels for international competitions.

The project was implemented by Evgeny Kotov and his team.

According to open sources, Kotov is the founder of Practicum business school. In an interview earlier this year, he outlined plans to launch the largest sailing yacht fleet in Central Asia on Issyk-Kul Lake, creating opportunities to host large-scale international competitions in Kyrgyzstan.

Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov, who attended the opening, emphasized that tourism development is one of the strategic priorities of Kyrgyzstan’s economy.

«The opening of the first yacht fleet on Issyk-Kul is not just a new infrastructure project. It is a symbol of Kyrgyzstan’s progress, of new opportunities for the economy, society, and future generations,» Bakyt Sydykov said.

According to him, the project is of great importance and will: