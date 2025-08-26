09:36
SCNS prevents illegal transformation of more than 100 hectares of land in Uzgen

Employees of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) stopped the activities of the «land mafia» in Uzgen district of Osh region. The press center of the SCNS reported.

According to the security service, a group of people, based on forged resolutions of local government bodies, planned to illegally transform 103.9 hectares of agricultural land located in the village of Kosh-Korgon of Bash-Dobo rural administration into the category of «land of settlements».

The SCNS recalled that they acted within the framework of the presidential order of August 11, 2025 to identify illegal actions during the land amnesty.

The average market value of one plot of land in Uzgen district is from 1 to 3 million soms. According to the SCNS’s estimates, the damage to the state could have amounted to 3-4 billion soms.

As the committee emphasized, one of the main areas of work is the prevention and suppression of crimes at the stage of their preparation.
link: https://24.kg/english/340938/
views: 25
