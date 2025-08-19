Gas leak in GUM shopping center, building cordoned off

A gas leak occurred in the GUM shopping center in Bishkek in the first half of the day today, August 19. An employee of the shopping center reported.

According to information from the scene, police officers cordoned off part of the pedestrian area near the building and an area on the first floor.

The official cause of the incident has not yet been confirmed. The administration of the shopping center refrained from commenting.

At the moment, the cordon has been removed and the emergency service of Bishkekgaz is working at the scene.