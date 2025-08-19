Ten penal colonies to be liquidated in Kyrgyzstan

Ten penal colonies will be liquidated in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Ministry of Justice, Ayaz Baetov, announced at a press breakfast.

According to him, the corresponding decree of the President has already been signed. «Now we are following the path of probation in order to achieve de-bureaucratization,» Ayaz Baetov added.

The Minister of Justice noted that in practice, penal colonies did not work effectively. «Many were wanted. With the introduction of probation, the existence of these penal colonies becomes unnecessary. First, five colonies will be closed, then another five. This will result in significant cost savings,» Ayaz Baetov added.