14:06
USD 87.45
EUR 102.15
RUB 1.09
English

Ten penal colonies to be liquidated in Kyrgyzstan

Ten penal colonies will be liquidated in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Ministry of Justice, Ayaz Baetov, announced at a press breakfast.

According to him, the corresponding decree of the President has already been signed. «Now we are following the path of probation in order to achieve de-bureaucratization,» Ayaz Baetov added.

The Minister of Justice noted that in practice, penal colonies did not work effectively. «Many were wanted. With the introduction of probation, the existence of these penal colonies becomes unnecessary. First, five colonies will be closed, then another five. This will result in significant cost savings,» Ayaz Baetov added.
link: https://24.kg/english/340167/
views: 139
Print
Related
New correctional facility No. 10 to be opened in Kyrgyzstan in September
Commissioner for Children's Rights Asel Chynbayeva visits women's jail
Penal colonies in Kyrgyzstan pay little attention to countering extremism
Kyrgyzstan to reduce number of penal settlements in Kyrgyzstan
Prisoners of penal colony 27 in Moldovanovka stop hunger strike
Ten prisoners cut their veins in Moldovanovka
About 70 prisoners go on hunger strike in Moldovanovka
Spouses-recluses sentenced to two years in penal colony
Popular
Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan
Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area
Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights
Open-air concert to take place in Bishkek tonight Open-air concert to take place in Bishkek tonight
19 August, Tuesday
13:54
System of state awards to be reformed in Kyrgyzstan System of state awards to be reformed in Kyrgyzstan
13:35
Private clinics in Kyrgyzstan now allowed to treat cancer patients
12:50
Ten penal colonies to be liquidated in Kyrgyzstan
12:42
Film “Kara Kyzyl Sary” to feature at SCO Outstanding Films Week in China
12:11
Albina Imasheva appointed new artistic director of Kyrgyz Drama Theater