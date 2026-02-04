15:43
First wind power plant in Kyrgyzstan begins generating electricity

The first wind power plant in Kyrgyzstan has begun generating its first megawatts of electricity. Kundus Kyrbasheva, Chairperson of the Association of Green Power Plants of the Kyrgyz Republic, posted on social media.

According to her, this marks the transition from words to actual generation and a new stage in the development of the country’s wind energy sector.

«It is especially significant that this was accomplished by the Kyrgyz company Metrum TEK,» Kundus Kyrbasheva added.

The first wind generator, designed for 100 megawatts, was installed in Issyk-Kul region in 2025.
