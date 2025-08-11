Over 2,000 undocumented individuals granted Kyrgyzstan’s citizenship in 2025

In the first half of 2025, Kyzmat state institution identified 2,159 individuals without identity documents, including 120 people previously documented with USSR passports issued in 1974.

As of now, 2,089 of them have been recognized as citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and issued national passports. Applications for citizenship of Kyrgyzstan have been filed for 58 people who have been recognized as stateless persons.

Kyzmat state institution is the authorized state body responsible for population registration and documentation, which actively works to automate and improve the quality of services provided.

As part of efforts to prevent and eradicate statelessness in the country, Kyzmat carries out procedures to determine the citizenship status of individuals without identity documents.