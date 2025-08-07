Petroglyphs of Saimaluu-Tash now available in virtual reality

The petroglyphs of Saimaluu-Tash are now accessible in virtual reality (VR). The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The project to digitize unique petroglyphs located on the territory of Saimaluu-Tash State Nature Park was successfully implemented using VR technology.

As part of the project, a part of the petroglyphs was digitized, creating new opportunities for virtual tourism and the preservation of cultural heritage. Currently, work is underway to prepare four more digital catalogues, and the foundation has already begun the process of securing an additional grant.

The initiator was the Public Foundation Terra Public. The total budget is 4 million soms.

The project was recognized as a priority in the field of preserving cultural and historical heritage, as well as an important contribution to the development of the tourism potential of Kyrgyzstan.