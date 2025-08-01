Kyrgyzstanis win three gold medals at wrestling tournament in Poland

The Greco-Roman wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan competed at the Poland Open International Tournament. The competitions can be watched on SportZona YouTube channel.

The team of Kyrgyzstan won three gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

In the 63 kg weight category, Zholaman Sharshenbekov defeated a wrestler from Kazakhstan in less than 2 minutes in the final. It should be noted that the Kyrgyz athlete competed in a new weight category; he previously competed in the 60 kg weight category.

In the 60 kg weight category, Akyl Sulaimanov was stronger than an athlete from Ukraine in the fight for gold.

In the decisive match in the 55 kg weight category, Akyikat Kulzhigit uulu defeated his opponent from Georgia.

In addition, Razzak Beishekeev (up to 67 kilograms) lost to a representative of Georgia in the final and won silver.

Yryskeldi Khamzaev, Yryskeldi Maksatbek uulu and Asan Zhanyshov won bronze medals.

The International Wrestling Tournament in Warsaw (Poland) will end on August 4.