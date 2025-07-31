12:58
USD 87.45
EUR 101.07
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyzstan to launch Expertise information system

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan informs about preparations for the launch of a new information system Expertise, agro-expertise-kg, which is being developed to improve the processes of accounting, management, information exchange and coordination of the ministry’s activities through modern digital solutions and innovative technologies. The ministry reported.

According to it, the system will optimize:

  • Filing of applications for testing, examination, laboratory determination of sowing qualities of seeds and planting material, as well as field inspections;
  • Registration, accounting and processing of applications for testing new varieties, examination of food wheat, laboratory analysis of sowing qualities of seeds and planting material, as well as inspection of crops;
  • Keeping records of laboratory tests, examination and analysis of seeds of agricultural crops.

The introduction of the platform will allow business entities to submit applications for these procedures online, which will increase the availability of public services and improve their quality. This step will be an important stage in the digitalization of the agricultural sector of Kyrgyzstan.

Expertise information system automates the process of filing and processing applications, reduces the number of bureaucratic procedures and simplifies interaction between the department and users.

Currently, the project is in test mode. The phased implementation of the system will begin in the third quarter of 2025 and will cover all regions of the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/338085/
views: 116
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan introduces PhytoKG state information system
Information system for water resources management to be created in Kyrgyzstan
Regulation on Sanarip Aimak information system approved
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan develops ILab information system for laboratories
EEU countries to exchange information about dangerous products
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership
Kymyz across the ocean: How two cousins produce national drink in the USA Kymyz across the ocean: How two cousins produce national drink in the USA
Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules
Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic
31 July, Thursday
12:53
Some Kelechek market vendors in Osh ready to relocate to new site — City Hall Some Kelechek market vendors in Osh ready to relocate t...
12:45
Signs of "overheating" and structural imbalances in Kyrgyzstan's economy
12:29
Number of telecom operators in Kyrgyzstan decreases from 334 to 331
12:21
European Parliament to consider partnership agreement with KR in September
12:13
Code of Honor for Kyrgyzstanis developed on Presidential Administration's order