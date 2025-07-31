Kyrgyzstan to launch Expertise information system

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan informs about preparations for the launch of a new information system Expertise, agro-expertise-kg, which is being developed to improve the processes of accounting, management, information exchange and coordination of the ministry’s activities through modern digital solutions and innovative technologies. The ministry reported.

According to it, the system will optimize:

Filing of applications for testing, examination, laboratory determination of sowing qualities of seeds and planting material, as well as field inspections;

Registration, accounting and processing of applications for testing new varieties, examination of food wheat, laboratory analysis of sowing qualities of seeds and planting material, as well as inspection of crops;

Keeping records of laboratory tests, examination and analysis of seeds of agricultural crops.

The introduction of the platform will allow business entities to submit applications for these procedures online, which will increase the availability of public services and improve their quality. This step will be an important stage in the digitalization of the agricultural sector of Kyrgyzstan.

Expertise information system automates the process of filing and processing applications, reduces the number of bureaucratic procedures and simplifies interaction between the department and users.

Currently, the project is in test mode. The phased implementation of the system will begin in the third quarter of 2025 and will cover all regions of the country.