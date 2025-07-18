15:25
18 small hydropower plants to be commissioned in Kyrgyzstan

This year, it is planned to commission 18 small hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 78.57 MW. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, construction of two of them has already been completed, and they are operating in test mode. The total capacity of these stations is 10.29 MW.

Currently, a solar power plant with a capacity of 1.43 MW is operating in the country. Since the beginning of the year, the first capsules have been laid for the construction of two large facilities: a solar power plant with a capacity of 300 MW and a wind farm with a capacity of 100 MW.

«Another positive news this year was the signing of investment agreements with companies for the construction of three solar power plants and one wind power plant with a total capacity of 1,000 MW.

Construction work is also underway on Orto-Tokoy reservoir and the small hydropower plant Kara-Kul. In addition, reconstruction of Lebedinovskaya HPP is ongoing,» the ministry notes.

The Ministry of Energy added that Chakan HPP OJSC continues preparatory work for the construction of Papan HPP. KRED project is also selecting consultants for the construction of Nizhne-Tarskaya HPP and the reconstruction of Bystrovskaya HPP.

In addition, Chakan HPP OJSC plans to install 10 electric charging stations at its own expense in 2025 in order to improve the country’s motor transport infrastructure and develop green energy.
18 small hydropower plants to be commissioned in Kyrgyzstan
