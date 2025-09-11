11:25
Two Kyrgyzstanis detained in Nigeria for cyber fraud returned home

Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan detained in Nigeria on charges of cyber fraud have been returned to their homeland, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) reported.

According to the ministry, in August 2025 two Kyrgyz nationals, who had been arrested in Lagos in December 2024 by Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on suspicion of cyber fraud, were repatriated.

Throughout the process, the citizens were provided with comprehensive consular and legal assistance, with regular communication maintained with them, their relatives, and their lawyer. The ministry also carried out two consular missions to Nigeria, during which meetings with the detainees were held and negotiations conducted with the competent authorities to resolve the situation and secure their release.

The MFA urges citizens of Kyrgyzstan to exercise maximum vigilance and caution when considering employment opportunities abroad.
