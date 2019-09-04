Detention of suspect of beating citizen of Nigeria extended

Detention term of a suspect of beating a citizen of Nigeria, who later died from injuries, was extended. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.
The case was registered under Article 138 part 3 (causing serious harm to health, resulting in death of person through negligence) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Investigation and detention of the suspect in the pre-trial detention center were extended for a month. Additional expertise was appointed.
Recall, the 38-year-old citizen of Nigeria, native of Kaduna, was killed in the center of Bishkek on July 2, 2019. Ali Abubakar, the deceased director of a language school, had a wife and two daughters.