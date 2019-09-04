16:56
Detention of suspect of beating citizen of Nigeria extended

Detention term of a suspect of beating a citizen of Nigeria, who later died from injuries, was extended. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The prosecutor’s office sent the case to the Ministry of Internal Affairs from the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

The case was registered under Article 138 part 3 (causing serious harm to health, resulting in death of person through negligence) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Investigation and detention of the suspect in the pre-trial detention center were extended for a month. Additional expertise was appointed.

Recall, the 38-year-old citizen of Nigeria, native of Kaduna, was killed in the center of Bishkek on July 2, 2019. Ali Abubakar, the deceased director of a language school, had a wife and two daughters.
