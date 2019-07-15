15:49
Government of Nigeria urged to hold Kyrgyzstan to account over Abubakar’s murder

Former Senator of Kaduna and human rights activist Shehu Sani has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to hold the government of Kyrgyzstan to account over the murder of Ali Tijjani Abubakar.

The human rights activist, commenting on the murder of the citizen of Nigeria in the Kyrgyz Republic, posted on Twitter: «Our Jaws is bleeding and we are turning the other cheek. The rise in the killings of Nigerians overseas is becoming alarming. The Federal Government must hold the Government of Kyrgyzstan to account over the brutal murder of Aliyu Tijjani Abubakar.»

Recall, the 38-year-old citizen of Nigeria, a native of Kaduna, was killed in the center of Bishkek on July 2, 2019.
