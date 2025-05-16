Part of Bishkek to have no water on May 19

Supply of drinking water to residential houses, schools, kindergartens, health care and other social and industrial facilities will be stopped in a part of Bishkek on May 19 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The outage area: Tunguch microdistrict, Rukhiy Muras residential area, 44 Ga residential area.

The outage is due to repair work at Selsky water intake and the city water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.