Modern road to be built from Kadamdzhai to Chon-Alai

As part of the project to develop transport infrastructure, it is planned to build Uch-Korgon — Daroot-Korgon road, connecting Kadamdzhai district of Batken region with Chon-Alai district of Osh region. The press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Batken region reported.

The length of the road will be 117 kilometers. The first section, 67 kilometers long, is located in Batken region, and the remaining 50 kilometers will pass through Chon-Alai district of Osh region. During the construction, seven bridges will be reconstructed, dangerous sections of the road will be reinforced, which will improve traffic safety.

Reconstruction of an important transport artery will reduce the time of delivery of coal to nearby districts and cities, and will also improve shepherds’ access to pastures. It is known that Besh Archa company, which is developing Bel-Alma coal deposit in Kadamdzhai region, has expressed readiness to invest in implementation of the project.