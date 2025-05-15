18:36
USD 87.45
EUR 98.04
RUB 1.09
English

Modern road to be built from Kadamdzhai to Chon-Alai

As part of the project to develop transport infrastructure, it is planned to build Uch-Korgon — Daroot-Korgon road, connecting Kadamdzhai district of Batken region with Chon-Alai district of Osh region. The press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Batken region reported.

The length of the road will be 117 kilometers. The first section, 67 kilometers long, is located in Batken region, and the remaining 50 kilometers will pass through Chon-Alai district of Osh region. During the construction, seven bridges will be reconstructed, dangerous sections of the road will be reinforced, which will improve traffic safety.

Reconstruction of an important transport artery will reduce the time of delivery of coal to nearby districts and cities, and will also improve shepherds’ access to pastures. It is known that Besh Archa company, which is developing Bel-Alma coal deposit in Kadamdzhai region, has expressed readiness to invest in implementation of the project.
link: https://24.kg/english/329209/
views: 84
Print
Related
Section of Balykchy–Kochkor road to be periodically closed until September 1
Section of Frunze Street in Bishkek to be closed to traffic
Two more roads to be widened in Osh city
Kynda pass in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in April
Aman Asrankulov Street opened for traffic in Osh city
Balykchy — Kochkor road section to be temporarily closed from March 5 to May 5
China to build three road interchanges in Bishkek
149 kilometers of roads repaired under investment projects in Kyrgyzstan
Balykchy — Kochkor road to be closed for traffic until January 27
Karakol - Enilchek road closed for traffic for three days
Popular
Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized
Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan
Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
15 May, Thursday
18:04
Modern road to be built from Kadamdzhai to Chon-Alai Modern road to be built from Kadamdzhai to Chon-Alai
17:42
State Secretary Suyunbek Kasmambetov resigns
17:35
Foreign vehicles in Kyrgyzstan: What changed and why fines imposed at border
17:15
President presents national hockey team players with 600,000 soms each
16:16
Kyrgyzstan requests quotas for export of agricultural products to China