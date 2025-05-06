Earthquake of magnitude 4 recorded in Alay district

An earthquake of magnitude 4 was recorded in Alay district of Osh region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the Institute of Seismology, tremors measuring magnitude 5 were recorded at the epicenter of the earthquake in the Republic of Tajikistan today, May 6, at 2.08 p.m.

The earthquake was also felt in Kyrgyzstan: in Bor-Debe village in Alay district of Osh region, tremors reached magnitude 4, in the villages of Kara-Kindik and Nura — up to magnitude 3.5.

At the moment, work is underway to clarify the data on victims and destruction.