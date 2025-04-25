Kulanak HPP to be commissioned in 2026

Production Enterprise Naryn LLC is implementing a project on construction of Kulanak HPP with an installed capacity of 100 megawatts. The construction site is located 40 kilometers west of Naryn city, 0.8 kilometers below the confluence of Naryn and At-Bashy rivers.

In order to maximize the use of the hydroelectric potential of Naryn River and minimize the flood zone, the following layout of hydraulic structures is used:

• dam;

• derivation water intake;

• diversion channel;

• pressure basin;

• HPP building;

• outlet channel.

It is reported that a 6.5-kilometer-long diversion channel is laid from the water intake along the right bank of the river to the power house and appurtenant structures.

The hydropower station’s machine room contains 4 hydroelectric units with a capacity of 25 megawatts each, which will annually produce up to 450 million kilowatt-hours of environmentally friendly electricity.

The project’s priorities are:

• primary satisfaction of domestic demand for electricity;

• transition to environmentally friendly and resource-saving energy;

• strengthening the country’s energy security;

• creation of additional capacities to fulfill Kyrgyzstan’s obligations on export of electricity to Pakistan and Afghanistan within the framework of CASA-1000 project.

Currently, more than 600 construction workers are working at the hydropower station. In 2025/2026, during the active construction phase, it is planned to increase the personnel to 1,000 people.