Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan upholds sentence against Temirov Live journalists

On February 25, the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan considered the cassation appeal of the lawyers of Temirov Live journalists Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy and Azamat Ishenbekov.

As the human rights activist Gulshaiyr Abdirasulova reported, the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the previous instance, according to which the journalists were sentenced to six and five years in prison, respectively.

According to Abdirasulova, representatives of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights attended the trial.

Before the court hearing, the Media Action Platform of Kyrgyzstan published an appeal, in which it called on the Supreme Court to make a decision solely on the basis of the law, the State Penitentiary Service — to guarantee the safety of Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, and the authorities of Kyrgyzstan — to stop using criminal law as a tool of pressure on media representatives.

On February 19, investigative journalist Bolot Temirov reported a threat to the life and health of Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy from another woman serving a sentence in a women’s prison. Following this, eight international human rights organizations issued a joint statement calling on the Kyrgyz authorities to ensure the safety of the convicted journalist. However, the State Penitentiary Service stated that the information published by Bolot Temirov was not true and that Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy was not in danger.

Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy and Azamat Ishenbekov were among 11 journalists arrested in January 2024. All of them are current or former members of Bolot Temirov’s investigative team. The police charged the journalists under Article 278 «Calls for mass riots» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In October last year, the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek announced the verdict, according to which Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, who is Bolot Temirov’s wife, and Azamat Ishenbekov were sentenced to six and five years in prison, respectively, and Aktilek Kaparov and Aike Beyshekeeva received three years of probation. The rest of the defendants in the case were acquitted. In December, the City Court upheld the convictions of four journalists.
